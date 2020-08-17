Berman Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 31,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on MCHP. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.64.

In related news, COO Ganesh Moorthy sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,280,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $344,029.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,993.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,160 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Microchip Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $113.28. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.78.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.38%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

