Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 72.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Nucor by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $88,354.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Nucor from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NUE opened at $46.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

