Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 845 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 412.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $584,551,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 287.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $949,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.14. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $41.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.86.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.24). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.11% and a negative net margin of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.72) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Robert Eckert purchased 15,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.60 per share, with a total value of $497,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,220 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.97.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.