Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 344 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Total in the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Total by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Total by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Total by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Total during the first quarter valued at $155,000. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Total alerts:

NYSE TOT opened at $39.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 122.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. Total SA has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Total SA will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

TOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, July 31st. Redburn Partners upgraded Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, CIBC raised Total to an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.