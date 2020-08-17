Berenberg Bank Downgrades HolidayCheck Group (OTCMKTS:TMFXF) to Hold

Berenberg Bank cut shares of HolidayCheck Group (OTCMKTS:TMFXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TMFXF opened at $1.33 on Thursday.

About HolidayCheck Group

HolidayCheck Group AG engages in the transaction-based online business in the fields of travel and weather in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland. It operates a range of hotel rating and holiday booking portals, which offer package tours, cruise, hotels, and rental car booking services; and WeerOnline.nl, an advertising based weather portal.

