BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products. The company offers protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers products under the Premier Protein, Dymatize and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands. BellRing Brands, Inc. is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BellRing Brands from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.13.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.23.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BellRing Brands (BRBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.