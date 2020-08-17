Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO Sells $1,838,060.75 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CEO John Oyler sold 8,705 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.15, for a total transaction of $1,838,060.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,681,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,677,660,718. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Oyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 12th, John Oyler sold 19,820 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.10, for a total transaction of $4,203,822.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, John Oyler sold 25,176 shares of Beigene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total transaction of $5,583,533.28.

On Wednesday, August 5th, John Oyler sold 17,254 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.27, for a total transaction of $3,852,300.58.

On Monday, July 20th, John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, John Oyler sold 27,748 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $6,613,458.32.

On Wednesday, July 8th, John Oyler sold 17,529 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.39, for a total transaction of $3,530,165.31.

On Monday, July 6th, John Oyler sold 17,362 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $3,422,223.82.

On Wednesday, July 1st, John Oyler sold 3,816 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.57, for a total transaction of $731,031.12.

On Monday, June 29th, John Oyler sold 1,435 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $276,381.00.

On Wednesday, June 24th, John Oyler sold 14,381 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.34, for a total transaction of $2,694,136.54.

Beigene stock opened at $210.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Beigene Ltd has a 12-month low of $114.41 and a 12-month high of $256.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $212.29 and its 200 day moving average is $170.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.29.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($4.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.47. Beigene had a negative net margin of 620.47% and a negative return on equity of 72.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Beigene by 528.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth $76,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beigene by 25.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Beigene during the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $232.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

About Beigene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

