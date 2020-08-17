Barclays Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

ESYJY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

ESYJY opened at $7.65 on Thursday. EASYJET PLC/S has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $19.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.20.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

