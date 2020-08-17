Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.00.

HKMPF opened at $29.10 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.94.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

