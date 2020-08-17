Barclays Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $55.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.60 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

