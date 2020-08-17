Barclays Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $55.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $52.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.23.
Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.60 on Friday. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49.
In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,003 shares of company stock worth $1,195,427 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,478,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,534 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,958,000 after purchasing an additional 103,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
Micron Technology Company Profile
Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.
