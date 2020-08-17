Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Baozun is the leading brand e-commerce service partner that helps brands execute their e-commerce strategies in China by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The Company’s integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass all aspects of the e-commerce value chain, covering IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing and fulfillment. Leveraging its mastery of the four Is – interpretation, implementation, integration and innovation, the Company delivers omni-channel solutions to create seamless shopping experience across various touch points online and offline, enabling optimal and consistent branding and generating sales results that reflect its brand partners’ unique e-commerce proposition. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Baozun from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.63.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Baozun has a 12-month low of $22.19 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.43. Baozun had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Baozun by 96.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baozun by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Baozun by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

