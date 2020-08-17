Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 372.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,564 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 309.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 16,067 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 705.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 45,756 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,003,000. AXA grew its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 439,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,831,000 after acquiring an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 26,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

BNS stock opened at $43.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $31.94 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The company has a market cap of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.6555 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 49.53%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNS. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

