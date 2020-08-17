Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

SAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Santander from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BofA Securities cut Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HSBC lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Shares of SAN opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.69. The stock has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.06. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.42.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Banco Santander had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 15.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 153,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 58,545 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $530,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $51,000. Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 295.5% during the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 43,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 32,491 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 210.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 60,945 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.