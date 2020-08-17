Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Raised to $155.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.77% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.60.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. Baidu has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $147.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $123.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.