Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Barclays

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BIDU. BidaskClub downgraded Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Baidu from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $189.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.60.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $116.74 on Monday. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $147.38. The company has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.59, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Baidu by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 363 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Baidu by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 53.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

