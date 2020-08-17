Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AYLA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ayala Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of AYLA opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.52. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $16.50.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.21). As a group, analysts predict that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,080,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 6.26% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

