Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 34 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,095.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 161.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,380.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ANSYS from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cfra raised ANSYS to a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $313.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.75. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.07 and a 12-month high of $319.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.67. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $389.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicole Anasenes sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.49, for a total transaction of $297,664.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.87, for a total transaction of $147,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.