Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,789 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,293 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 129,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after buying an additional 36,794 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 8,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 638,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,198,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.97.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

