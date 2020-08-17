Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $712,000 Investment in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 425.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.24 per share, with a total value of $1,064,800.00. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.68.

Shares of RCL opened at $60.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.85. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.82) by ($1.31). The business had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business’s revenue was down 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Recommended Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.