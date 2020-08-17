Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $562,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,218 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,859.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,985 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $16.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 2.55. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.