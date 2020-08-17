Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $562,000 Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,293 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,623,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 137,304 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 778.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 59,218 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2,859.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 128,321 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,985 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,961 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen raised shares of Halliburton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $9.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.60.
Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 21.35% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue was down 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.52%.
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.