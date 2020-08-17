Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 5,464 Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,464 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,273 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $26,000. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.5% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,410 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $55,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.52.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $140.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.69 and a 52-week high of $147.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.80.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $93,272.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Chris Bruzzo sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.32, for a total value of $520,410.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,755,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,954 shares of company stock worth $5,040,911. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

