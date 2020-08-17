Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys New Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $26,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth $31,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 175.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 195.7% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.11. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

