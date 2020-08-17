Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 520 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 24.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 226.7% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.00.

NOC stock opened at $342.06 on Monday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $312.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

