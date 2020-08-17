Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.08.

ADP opened at $138.96 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market cap of $59.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

