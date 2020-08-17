Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ASFI opened at $13.04 on Friday. Asta Funding has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $13.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.08.

Asta Funding (NASDAQ:ASFI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter. Asta Funding had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 27.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Asta Funding in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Asta Funding in the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asta Funding in the second quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in Asta Funding by 13.6% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 454,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

About Asta Funding

Asta Funding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the consumer receivables business in the United States, Puerto Rico, and South America. It operates through three segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, and Social Security Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment is involved in purchasing, managing, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including judgment receivables, which are accounts where outside attorneys secure judgments directly against the consumer; charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; and semi-performing receivables that are accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators.

