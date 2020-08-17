Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $208.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $158.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.17.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,574,000. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,473,000 after acquiring an additional 729,613 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $210,264,000 after acquiring an additional 614,186 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,952,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 351,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,570,000 after acquiring an additional 100,416 shares during the period.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

