Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AHH. Bank of America lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 18.35, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.14%. Research analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th.

In related news, Director John W. Snow bought 125,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $961,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 105,585 shares in the company, valued at $811,948.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,491,000 after buying an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 78,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

