Aridis Pharmaceuticals’ (ARDS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARDS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.29.

NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.07. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

