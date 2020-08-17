Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.94.

NASDAQ:APYX opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.06. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 22.50% and a negative net margin of 64.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 52.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

