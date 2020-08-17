Aptinyx’s (APTX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their buy rating on shares of Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APTX. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49. Aptinyx has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $186.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative net margin of 1,540.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.99%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptinyx will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Aptinyx by 2,549.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $35,000. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

