Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,293 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $25,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the second quarter valued at $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Anthem by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $283.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $267.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.14. The company has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

