Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Purchased by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Anthem were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Anthem by 315.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Anthem by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM stock opened at $283.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.14. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. Anthem Inc has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.50.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.