Andra AP fonden Sells 12,600 Shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 169.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% in the first quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,570.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.06.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 96,707 shares of company stock valued at $9,080,332 over the last 90 days.

Shares of A opened at $97.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.12. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $99.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

