Andra AP fonden Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 144.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1,781.3% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $66,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 38.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

NYSE:PPG opened at $118.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.02. The stock has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.