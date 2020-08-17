Andra AP fonden Increases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 16.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.99. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $87.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $94,521.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

