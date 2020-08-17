Andra AP fonden Grows Stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 142,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 26.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,191,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP Mitchell E. Harris sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $37.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $51.60.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.97.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.