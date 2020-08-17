Andra AP fonden Buys 5,500 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,116,889 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,186 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 124.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,377,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $156,965,000 after buying an additional 1,871,967 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth $79,631,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 58.6% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,292,640 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $199,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,277,651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,343,000 after buying an additional 1,396,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH opened at $66.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $71.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology service provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $172,878.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,140 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $415,493.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,783.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,934 shares of company stock valued at $733,601. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

