Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 31.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,595 shares of company stock valued at $575,222. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BofA Securities lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.77.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $55.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

