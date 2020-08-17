Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) & Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GalianoGoldInc . and Compass Minerals International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 1 2 0 2.67 Compass Minerals International 0 4 4 0 2.50

GalianoGoldInc . currently has a consensus price target of $2.52, indicating a potential upside of 51.61%. Compass Minerals International has a consensus price target of $59.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.74%. Given GalianoGoldInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe GalianoGoldInc . is more favorable than Compass Minerals International.

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compass Minerals International has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.9% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Compass Minerals International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Compass Minerals International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 23.84% 23.41% Compass Minerals International 6.35% 23.07% 4.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Compass Minerals International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 2.28 -$167.93 million $0.01 166.00 Compass Minerals International $1.49 billion 1.36 $62.50 million $1.92 31.11

Compass Minerals International has higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. Compass Minerals International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Compass Minerals International beats GalianoGoldInc . on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products. This segment provides products for use as a deicer for roadways, consumer, and professional use; as an ingredient in chemical production; for water treatment, human, and animal nutrition; and for various other consumer and industrial uses, as well as records management services. The Plant Nutrition North America segment offers sulfate of potash specialty fertilizers in various grades, including agricultural products used in broadcast spreaders, direct application, and liquid fertilizer solutions; turf products used by the turf and ornamental markets, as well as for blends used on golf course greens; organic products under the Protassium+ brand; and micronutrient products under the Wolf Trax brand, as well as specialty plant nutrition solution-based products and chemical solutions. This segment provides its products to distributors and retailers of crop inputs, as well as growers. The Plant Nutrition South America segment offers various specialty plant nutrients and supplements; water and wastewater treatment chemicals for cleaning, decontaminating, and purifying water; and process chemicals for industrial use. The company was formerly known as Salt Holdings Corporation and changed its name to Compass Minerals International, Inc. in December 2003. Compass Minerals International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

