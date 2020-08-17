Analysts Set Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) PT at $27.25

Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, ten have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.25.

DBX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of DBX opened at $19.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.30. Dropbox has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $24.14. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 278.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $467.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.41 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $43,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $290,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Dropbox by 79.9% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

