Analysts Expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) to report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.73. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full-year earnings of $6.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $7.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $9.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.38.

MA opened at $326.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $291.84. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.50, for a total value of $2,264,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,695. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,024,022 shares of company stock valued at $310,267,693 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

