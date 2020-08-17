Analysts Expect CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNX Midstream Partners’ earnings. CNX Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Midstream Partners will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CNX Midstream Partners.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. CNX Midstream Partners had a net margin of 56.42% and a return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $66.04 million during the quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on CNXM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CNX Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CNX Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in CNX Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 35,042 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 110,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CNX Midstream Partners by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CNXM traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average is $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.44 million, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.22. CNX Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from CNX Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. CNX Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.97%.

CNX Midstream Partners

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

