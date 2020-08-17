Analysts Anticipate Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Vectrus Inc (NYSE:VEC) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vectrus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Vectrus reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vectrus will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vectrus.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.44). Vectrus had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 15.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VEC shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Vectrus in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vectrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vectrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of VEC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.06. 133,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $48.20. Vectrus has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

In related news, CEO Charles Prow sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,684.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vectrus by 272.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vectrus by 271.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

About Vectrus

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and logistics, and information technology and network communication services to the U.S. government worldwide. The company offers facility and logistics services, such as airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, warehouse management and distribution, and equipment maintenance, repair, and services for U.S.

