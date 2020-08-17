Analysts Anticipate Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Announce $2.78 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.78 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.00. Costco Wholesale reported earnings of $2.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.30 to $8.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.15 to $9.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $298.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.88.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,730 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.07, for a total value of $887,441.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,835,133.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,853 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,643,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 52.1% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COST stock opened at $337.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $148.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $268.77 and a 52-week high of $345.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

