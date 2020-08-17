Analysts Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.23. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.55 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 7.73%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on CarGurus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.70.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $222,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 263,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Langley Steinert sold 24,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $734,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,485,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 872,864 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,186. Insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 341.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 941.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.61, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. CarGurus has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $40.91.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

