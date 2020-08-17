Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000.

In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 87,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $3,766,801.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,324.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $800,812.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 44,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,114.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,016 shares of company stock worth $11,358,716.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GO shares. MKM Partners began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.05. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

