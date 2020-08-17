Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 219 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar General by 6.0% in the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $198.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $198.91. The firm has a market cap of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.05.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.38.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

