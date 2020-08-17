America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Barclays

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.71. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 6.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.2% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 88,161 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

