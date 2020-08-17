Alta Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 250.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM stock opened at $102.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.82. The company has a market capitalization of $312.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

