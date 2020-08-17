Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,572,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,156,000 after acquiring an additional 539,597 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,411,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,621,000 after purchasing an additional 225,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,984,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,824,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,353,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,257,000 after buying an additional 114,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 463.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,279,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,291,000 after buying an additional 1,052,417 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY opened at $136.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 4.48. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by $0.26. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 245.14% and a negative return on equity of 58.40%. The firm had revenue of $77.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 102.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 47,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.67, for a total transaction of $7,591,657.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,640,290.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $1,808,996.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,516 shares of company stock valued at $17,941,874 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

